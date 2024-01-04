Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia State Police: First fatal car crash of 2024 claims life of 33-year-old man
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: First fatal car crash of 2024 claims life of 33-year-old man

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police are investigating the first fatal car crash of the New Year that occurred Monday at 1:51 a.m. in Buckingham County.

Kevin B. Leonard, 33, of Spout Spring, died at the scene.

According to the VSP, a 2006 Buick Rendezvous was travelling southbound on Route 24 (Mount Rush Highway) one mile south of Community Road when the vehicle went off the road to the right and struck a tree.

Leonard, a passenger in the car, was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Brittany Leonard, 32, of Concord, suffered serious injuries.

Charges are pending.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

loudoun guns leesburg robbery
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Car crashes into Virginia gun store; masked men steal multiple long guns

Crystal Graham
american flag fist
Opinion, Politics

Derek Royden: Dangerous nostalgia

Derek Royden

The last two American presidents from the Republican Party share a sad distinction, if for different reasons.

theater
Arts & Media, Local

SVGS and ShenanArts present ‘Sympathy Jones: The Secret Agent Musical’

Rebecca Barnabi

Sympathy Jones is a pretty good secretary but she really wants to be a spy in "Sympathy Jones: The New Secret Agent Musical" at ShenanArts.

snow plow
Local

Waynesboro Public Works provides update on snow removal process by city crews

Crystal Graham
old providence church ACSO spottswood
Cops & Courts, Local

Sheriff: Augusta County church, preschool evacuated safely after bomb threat

Crystal Graham
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
Climate, Local

Not to rain on your parade: Forecaster pulls back on big snow predictions in Virginia

Crystal Graham
climate change
Climate

Climate and Energy News Roundup: January 2024

Earl Zimmerman

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status