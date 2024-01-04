Virginia State Police: First fatal car crash of 2024 claims life of 33-year-old man

The Virginia State Police are investigating the first fatal car crash of the New Year that occurred Monday at 1:51 a.m. in Buckingham County.

Kevin B. Leonard, 33, of Spout Spring, died at the scene.

According to the VSP, a 2006 Buick Rendezvous was travelling southbound on Route 24 (Mount Rush Highway) one mile south of Community Road when the vehicle went off the road to the right and struck a tree.

Leonard, a passenger in the car, was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Brittany Leonard, 32, of Concord, suffered serious injuries.

Charges are pending.