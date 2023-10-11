Virginia residents spend big money on lottery tickets; public education is ‘big winner’

Virginia residents are spending big money on the chance to win Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state lottery jackpots, according to a study looking at spending on lottery tickets in every state.

The Powerball lottery game was last won on July 19, and the estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $1.725 billion. If there is no winner tonight, the estimated jackpot will rise to $1.92 billion.

The record Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022 (winner in California).

Virginians have spent $304 million on Powerball and Mega Millions tickets this year, an estimated $35.04 per person, according to the study. Virginia ranks 15th overall in lottery sales and spending per person.

According to the Virginia Lottery in this jackpot run to date, Virginians have spent more than $60.7 million on ticket sales and has won prizes worth $11.8 million.

In Monday night’s drawing, a ticket purchased in Northern Virginia won $1 million. The Powerball jackpot has been hit four times so far in 2023, including once in Virginia.

So far in 2023, Powerball players in Virginia have won:

1 x $160 million jackpot

4 x $1 million prizes

1 x $300,000 prize

1 x $200,000 prize

9 x $150,000 prize

12 x $100,000 prize

With more than half of all proceeds from the sale of lottery tickets going to K-12 public education in Virginia, big spending can lead to large investments in schools.

In this Powerball jackpot run, the profit for K-12 schools is estimated at $30.3 million.

“This Powerball jackpot is good news for all Virginians, whether or not they choose to play, because the profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia benefits K-12 public education in the Commonwealth,” said John Hagerty, a communications specialist for the Virginia Lottery. “Regardless of whether the ticket wins a prize, a portion of the cost of the ticket benefits K-12 public schools.

“As this jackpot has grown through 35 drawings without a jackpot winner, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia have generated more than $30 million in profits for K-12 public education. All of us who work at the lottery are proud of that,” he said.

In fiscal year 2023, the Virginia Lottery had sales of more than $4.6 billon. Of this total, the lottery generated more than $867 million for K-12 education.

In fiscal year 2023, the Virginia Lottery proceeds provided $7.1 million to Augusta County Public Schools, $1.9 million to Staunton City Public Schools and $3.2 million to Waynesboro Public Schools. According to the Virginia Lottery, the funding provides about 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Unclaimed Virginia Lottery prizes go to the Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public-school construction, renovations and technology upgrades. The lottery transferred $12.6 million to the Literary Fund in fiscal year 2023.

Top Virginia jackpot wins (Powerball and Mega Millions):

March 4, 2023 – $161 million, anonymous (chose annual payments) – ticket bought at Gill Brothers,4442 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin

July 22, 2016 – Kevin Young of Bristow, $7.5 million (he took cash option of $5.1 million) – ticket bought at 7-Eleven, 7489 Limestone Drive in Gainesville

May 17, 2013 – Lewis Howard of Cumberland, $99 million (he took cash option of $73.3 million) – ticket bought at Food Lion, 1592 South Main Street, Farmville

Feb. 3, 2013 – Dave and Nancy Honeywell of Fredericksburg, $217 million (they took cash option of $136.4 million) – ticket bought at Richmond International Airport in Henrico County

July 1, 2011 – Brian McCarthy of Mclean, $107 million (he took cash option of $68.4 million) – ticket bought at Giant, 1228 Elden Street, Herndon

October 16, 2009 – Steve Williams of Shenandoah, $200 million (he took cash option of $125 million) – ticket bought at Valley’s, 601 4th Street in Shenandoah

May 15, 2009 – Joe and Susan Claffey of Rappahannock County, $19 million (they took cash option of $11.5 million) – ticket bought at Martin’s Food Market in Front Royal

May 1, 2009 – Joe Denette of Spotsylvania County, $75.6 million (he took cash option of $47.8 million) – ticket bought at Joyful Convenience Market in Woodford

Aug. 31, 2007 – Tucker Adcock of Buckingham and Bernard Adcock of Appomattox, $82.5 million (they chose annual payments) – ticket bought at Duck’s Corner Food & Gas in Buckingham

May 29, 2007 – Kimberly Swanson of Richmond and Dan Franks of St. Petersburg, Fla., $44 million (they took cash option of $24.6 million) – ticket bought at E & C Enterprises in Henrico

Feb. 20, 2004 – J. R. and Peggy Triplett of Winchester, $239 million (took cash option of $141.5 million) – ticket bought at Red Apple in Stephens City. Largest prize ever awarded by the Virginia Lottery.

Powerball sales began in Virginia on Jan. 31, 2010. In 2019, a change in Virginia law allows winners of prizes greater than $10 million to claim the prize anonymously.