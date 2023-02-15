Virginia recruit Blake Buchanan selected for Nike Hoop Summit team

Class of 2023 Virginia basketball recruit Blake Buchanan was named to the Team USA group that will compete at the Nike Hoops Summit in April.

Buchanan, a 6’9” forward, is ranked 65th in the ESPN 100 and is the 75th-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 per 247Sports.

Buchanan is one of two student-athletes who signed letters of intent with Virginia in the Class of 2023.

The other signee, Elijah Gertrude, a 6’4” combo guard, ranks 56th in 247Sports and 92nd in the ESPN 100.

The two-player class ranks 33rd nationally.

Virginia will add one more player next year, Georgetown transfer Dante Harris, a 5’10” point guard who has already joined the program and is redshirting this semester, and practicing with the team.