Virginia receives $5M in military grants for infrastructure, resilience, quality of life

Through the Virginia Military Community Infrastructure Grant Program, the state shares federal matching requirements with localities, better enabling them to compete for and win federal funding opportunities.

The shared state and local matching commitment returns federal investment that is executed over a two-year period or less.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced yesterday that $5 million will be invested in military community infrastructure grants that support localities pursuing Department of Defense funding opportunities. The funding addresses infrastructure, resilience and quality of life improvements that are mutually beneficial for military installations and supporting localities.

“This program incentivizes and enables Military Communities to compete for and win DoD funding opportunities by providing significant help in meeting the federal match burden. It is an investment in Virginia’s infrastructure and military value with a generous return,” Youngkin said. “I greatly appreciate the General Assembly’s support and the opportunity to partner with our military communities and military installations in this important program.”

The program is projected to help enable an estimated $24.9 million in federal investment in return for a combined state and local match of $11 million — a 50 percent annualized return on investment over two years. The combined local, federal and state investment will total $35,830,644 toward infrastructure, resilience and quality of life improvements in Virginia.

“The Virginia Military Community Infrastructure Grant Program is a best-in-class practice that provides advantage in the DoD funding arena and directly increases Virginia’s military value,” said Veterans and Defense Affairs Secretary Craig Crenshaw.

The City of Hampton, City of Newport News, Prince William County (represented by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission), Fairfax County and the City of Virginia Beach have received obligations through the grant program.

Hampton is obligated $1,496,604 in support of Joint Base Langley-Eustis to undertake a $10,957,142 project that constructs a new joint-use firing range that replaces two deficient and poorly located existing ranges. The project will benefit local, regional and federal law enforcement.

Newport News is obligated $1,225,781 for combined local, state, and federal funds of $8,977,684 toward a project in support of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown that improves the Harwood’s Mill Reservoir Dam. The project will increase flood protection and ensure a reliable water supply the military installation and military community.

Prince William (NVRC) is obligated $143,000 in support of Marine Corps Base Quantico to undertake a $572,000 project to evaluate solutions to flooding from Little Creek along route 1, and shoreline stabilization along the air facility.

Fairfax County is obligated $111,500 in support of Fort Belvoir to undertake a $500,000 project to evaluate solutions to Pohick Creek flooding.

Virginia Beach is obligated $1,562,547 in support of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and Naval Air Station Oceana for a $11,439,125 to replace deteriorated infrastructure at Creeds Law Enforcement Training Facility, enabling a modern training environment. The training facility will benefit local, regional and federal law enforcement.