Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong headed to the NCAA transfer portal

Record-setting UVA QB Brennan Armstrong is entering the transfer portal, no surprise given the troubles he had to endure under new head coach Tony Elliott in 2022.

Armstrong passed for 4,449 yards, 31 TDs, 10 INTs and a 156.4 passer rating in 2021 under offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who left for Syracuse after head coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down last December.

Elliott replaced Anae with Des Kitchings, whose pro-style offense never clicked with Armstrong back at QB, and his top wideouts from 2021, Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson, joined by 2020 freshman All-America Lavel Davis Jr.

Armstrong, in 2022, saw his numbers drop, dramatically, across the board.

In 10 games, he passed for 2,220 yards and seven TDs, with 12 INTs and a 109.4 passer rating.

His completion percentage also dropped more than 10 points, from 65.2 percent in 2021 to 54.7 percent in 2022.

After averaging 404.5 yards per game through the air in 2021, Armstrong had just one game over 300 yards in 2022, passing for 313 yards in Virginia’s 34-17 loss to Louisville on Oct. 8.

Armstrong considered going pro after Mendenhall stepped down, but decided to return to enhance his NFL draft stock.

He competed at Virginia in 2022 as a grad student, and would have one year of eligibility remaining as a grad student in 2023.