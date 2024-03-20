Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia proves the critics right: Cavaliers plainly inept in 67-42 loss to Colorado State
Sports

Virginia proves the critics right: Cavaliers plainly inept in 67-42 loss to Colorado State

Chris Graham
Published date:
reece beekman uva ncaa
Photo: UVA Athletics

A near-unanimity of the pundits said Virginia didn’t deserve an NCAA Tournament bid. The Cavaliers, over the course of 40 almost entirely inept minutes of basketball, proved them right.

The final score was, whatever it was.

The scoreboard says Colorado State 67, Virginia 42.

It wasn’t that close.

This one was over, like so many of Virginia’s losses this season, early.

The 2023-2024 ‘Hoos won 23 games, but when they lost, they got behind out of the chute, and stayed behind.

This one was the sixth loss by 20+ points, and as was the case in those others, it was over by halftime.

Virginia didn’t score in the final 9:20 of the first half, shooting, and I’m not making this up, 5-of-29 from the floor, missing their final 15 shots of the half, but was somehow only down 27-14.

Any thought that, hey, they can’t keep shooting that bad, well, yeah, you’re not going to shoot 17.2 percent for 40 minutes.

Though actually, the streak of misses would get to 19 before Reece Beekman bounced one off the front rim at the 16:37 mark.

The make elicited a sarcastic cheer from fans at the UD Arena, as it should have.

Tony Bennett had no answers to fix his once-again broken offense, and had even less in terms of answers on the defensive end.

Colorado State, which shot 55.3 percent for the game, consistently got good looks in the paint and at the rim, as Virginia settled for way, way, way too many midrange jumpers.

As in, 29 midrange jumpers.

Virginia made six of those 29 midrange jumpers.

Six.

Colorado State opened the second half on an 8-0 run to get the lead past 20, and Virginia only got as close as 15 once, and very briefly, on a Jake Groves three at the 10:02 mark that made it 44-29.

UVA made three of its last 11 shots after that Groves three to fade into the night.

Helluva way for Beekman to go out. The senior point guard finished with 15 points, but was just 4-of-16 from the floor – though he was 7-of-7 at the line.

Beekman came back after testing the NBA Draft waters last spring for this, and his reward is that the mock drafts for 2024 have him well off the big board.

Well, that, and the degree that he’ll finish up here in a couple of months.

Grad transfer Jordan Minor also finished up his college career tonight, and had decent counting numbers – seven points and two rebounds in 20 minutes, and a rotation-guys best plus/minus of -6.

Groves, another grad transfer, finished up his college career on a down note – three points on 1-of-8 shooting, 1-of-4 from three, and an inexplicable 0-of-4 at the line.

Did we see the last of Ryan Dunn in a UVA uniform? If so, we got another subpar performance from the 6’8” sophomore who none of us can figure out why he gets the love from the NBA mock draft people that he does.

Dunn finished with a quiet five points and five rebounds in 26 minutes.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia Lottery announces $1M winner, increases in Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots
2 UVA Cancer Center partners to provide colorectal cancer screening in New River Valley
3 Virginia most certainly earned its NCAA Tournament bid: But what does it do with it?
4 Virginia on short turnaround for First Four: ‘It was a crazy 48 hours for us’
5 Tony Bennett on NC State loss: ‘I believe I made a mistake at the end of the game’

Latest News

ncaa tournament
Sports

Five Observations: Virginia, stuck in the 40s, again, in season-ending NCAA Tournament loss

Chris Graham
tim kaine
Arts & Culture, Health, Politics, Virginia

Adventure, reflection, political insight: Sen. Kaine shares journey of ‘Walk, Ride, Paddle’ in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine commemorated his 60th birthday and his 25th year in public office in 2019 by undertaking a three-part journey.

school classroom teacher
Local, Schools

Waynesboro among school systems working to expand expedited teaching program

Rebecca Barnabi

The Commonwealth has expanded its partnership with iteach to 52 school systems, including for special education curriculum requirements. 

Local, Schools

Fishburne Military School to add non-boarding middle school curriculum

Rebecca Barnabi
ncaa tournament
Sports

First Four in Dayton: Virginia faces Colorado State in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Chris Graham
uva fb tony elliott
Sports

Elliott, Virginia open 2024 spring football: ‘Just excited to be on the grass’

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Baseball: #13 Virginia wraps homestand with 15-6 win over Georgetown

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status