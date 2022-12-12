Virginia poaches Monmouth, Saginaw Valley State for commits at QB, offensive line

Virginia coach Tony Elliott is bolstering depth on offense with a QB transfer from FCS Monmouth and an offensive line commit from D2 Saginaw Valley State.

The Monmouth kid is Tony Muskett, who missed the final four games of the 2022 season with a knee injury, but before that was a first-team All-Big South selection in 2020 and 2021, and was the Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020.

Muskett led the Hawks to a 14-9 record as a starter, throwing for 5,687 yards, 51 TDs, 16 INTS and a 64 percent completion rate.

Coming out of high school, the 6’2”, 210-pound Muskett, who played his prep ball at West Springfield, had just one FBS offer, from Coastal Carolina, his other interest coming from FCS schools including New Hampshire, Penn, Sacred Heart and William & Mary.

After entering the transfer portal last week, Muskett had offers from a motley crew including Arkansas State, Ball State, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Miami (Ohio), Mizzou and Troy.

With record-setting QB Brennan Armstrong on the transfer portal, Elliott needed to find at least one, and probably two, QBs on the transfer portal, to flesh out a QB room that right now has only top MLB pitching prospect Jay Woolfolk ready to compete for the starting job next year.

Given how recruiting has been going for Elliott this far, it’s not surprising that his first transfer portal QB commit is a middle-tier FCS guy.

The offensive lineman from Saginaw is Daijon Parker, a 6’6”, 300-pound tackle who had transfer portal offers from Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), ODU, Tulane, UMass and Western Michigan.