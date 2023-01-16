Virginia picks up commitment from Iowa State cornerback transfer Tayvonn Kyle

Virginia addressed a big need on the transfer portal on Monday, picking up a commitment from former Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle.

The grad transfer is coming off a so-so 2022 with the Cyclones. Kyle, a former three-star prep recruit from Valdosta, Ga., was on the field for 372 snaps in ’22, according to Pro Football Focus.

On 206 coverage snaps, he allowed 17 receptions on 28 targets for 159 yards and four touchdowns, with three pass breakups.

Opposing QBs had a 115.9 NFL passer rating on their targets against Kyle in 2022, according to PFF.

Kyle was an honorable-mention All-Big 12 guy in 2019 and 2020, the latter of which was his best year statistically.

In the 2020 season, Kyle, on 255 coverage snaps, allowed 23 receptions on 45 targets for 230 yards and one touchdown, with one INT and six pass breakups, and a 64.1 NFL passer rating against.

Kyle will have to plug one of two holes at cornerback for Virginia, which is losing Fentrell Cypress, who played on 661 snaps in 2022, allowing 18 receptions on 40 targets for 179 yards on 358 coverage snaps, with nine pass breakups and a 58.2 NFL passer rating against, and Anthony Johnson, who played on 734 snaps in 2022, allowing 31 receptions on 60 targets on 381 coverage snaps, with nine pass breakups, two INTs and a 53.3 NFL passer rating against.

Cypress is transferring to Florida State. Johnson, who has exhausted his eligibility, has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.