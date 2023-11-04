Countries
Close
Home Virginia man who robbed Latin market, killed man on same day sentenced to 45 years in prison
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man who robbed Latin market, killed man on same day sentenced to 45 years in prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man who robbed a local Latin market and shot and killed a man outside his home the same day was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court to 45 years in prison.

Antonio Lee Williams, 34, was found guilty in August of the second-degree murder of 40-year-old Calvin Raymond Byas, the use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, armed robbery, the use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place.

According to court records, On July 9, 2021, Williams went to La Botica Hispana #2 Latin Store on Chesapeake Boulevard, presented a gun, and robbed two clerks, one of whom was pregnant.

Later that same day, Williams shot and killed Byas outside of Byas’ home and in front of Byas’ wife. Williams’s motive behind the homicide remains unclear.

On Friday, Judge Everett A. Martin Jr. sentenced Williams to 50 years in prison, with five years suspended, on the condition that Williams complete 10 years of uniform good behavior and an indeterminate period indeterminate supervised probation.

“Once again, I extend my condolences to Mr. Byas’ widow and family and my appreciation to the witnesses and law enforcement officers who helped us present this case,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Unfortunately, no sentence will bring back Mr. Byas, but I hope that the conclusion of the case offers his family some closure and a road to healing.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

