Virginia man who completed two carjackings in one night sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Virginia man was sentenced to 14 years in prison today for brandishing a firearm during two separate carjackings on April 13, 2021, in the Richmond area.

Treon Jackson, 37, of Richmond, was looking to travel to Petersburg when his car allegedly ran out of gas.

According to court records, Jackson texted an individual telling them he was looking for a car. Five minutes later, Jackson approached the first victim in Richmond with a firearm and demanded they get out of a work truck. Jackson drove away from the area and traveled to Chesterfield. He parked the work truck and approached a second victim when they left a restaurant demanding keys to their SUV. The two carjackings took place in a span of approximately 30 minutes.

Both victims complied with the demand.

Chesterfield police were able to determine the SUV that Jackson had carjacked was in Petersburg. There, a Petersburg police officer noticed a SUV fitting the description of the carjacked vehicle. As the officer attempted to stop the SUV, Jackson fled at a high rate of speed, running through multiple stop lights in an effort to get away. As he was about to get onto Interstate 95 north, the SUV was remotely disabled by a stolen-vehicle tracking system installed in the SUV, and Jackson was taken into custody.

Investigators located the keys to both stolen vehicles inside the SUV, along with the high-capacity 9mm firearm, which was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition with a round in the chamber.

As part of his plea, Jackson admitted that he had committed the two car jackings by force, violence and intimidation with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury.