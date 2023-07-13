Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia man sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession of firearms ammo explosive device
Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession of firearms, ammo, explosive device

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

A North Tazewell man was sentenced this week to 57 months in federal prison for having firearms, ammunition and an explosive bomb at his residence.

Timothy Wader Mitchell Jr., 45, who possessed seven firearms, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, an explosive detonator and a destructive device, was sentenced this week to 57 months in federal prison.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of an explosive device by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on May 22, 2022, law enforcement responded to the Mitchell residence to serve an outstanding warrant on Sandra Mitchell, Timothy Mitchell’s wife.

While at the residence, deputies observed a methamphetamine pipe and several other drug paraphernalia items.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, deputies discovered a small quantity of methamphetamine, seven firearms consisting of five long guns and two handguns, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, an electric blasting cap, a fuse and a destructive device categorized by experts as an explosive bomb.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Virginia State Police and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
2 Report: Rupert Murdoch wants Glenn Youngkin to enter 2024 Republican race
3 Lawsuit: Ghost gun website should be accountable for selling weapon involved in fatal shooting
4 Bennett announces promotions of Carpenter, Wilkins, addition of Coleman to coaching staff
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

mom putting baby in carseat of vehicle
Virginia

With temperatures soaring, AAA warns of increased risk of children dying in hot cars

Crystal Graham
powerball lottery tickets
U.S. News

Powerball jumps to $875M; third largest jackpot in game’s history

Crystal Graham

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

Oppenheimer
Columns, Politics

Listening to Oppenheimer, seven decades later

Robert C. Koehler

A mere 55 years after his death, the U.S. government has restored J. Robert Oppenheimer’s security clearance, which the Atomic Energy Commission had taken away from him in 1954, declaring him to be not simply a communist but, in all likelihood, a Soviet spy.

us china
Columns, Politics

Assessing Treasury Secretary Yellen’s Beijing journey

Mel Gurtov
school classroom teacher
Local

Save the dates: Waynesboro Schools’ Back To School Bash scheduled

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Waynesboro Schools continues plans to hire new staff, bus drivers with no state budget

Rebecca Barnabi
Sports

New press box planned for Waynesboro High School football field

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy