Virginia man sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession of firearms, ammo, explosive device

Timothy Wader Mitchell Jr., 45, who possessed seven firearms, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, an explosive detonator and a destructive device, was sentenced this week to 57 months in federal prison.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of an explosive device by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on May 22, 2022, law enforcement responded to the Mitchell residence to serve an outstanding warrant on Sandra Mitchell, Timothy Mitchell’s wife.

While at the residence, deputies observed a methamphetamine pipe and several other drug paraphernalia items.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, deputies discovered a small quantity of methamphetamine, seven firearms consisting of five long guns and two handguns, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, an electric blasting cap, a fuse and a destructive device categorized by experts as an explosive bomb.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Virginia State Police and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.