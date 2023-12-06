Countries
Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for role in large-scale meth conspiracy
Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for role in large-scale meth conspiracy

Crystal Graham
A Virginia man who trafficked multiple pounds of methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week for his role in the conspiracy.

Brian Cory Hoover, 34, of Marion, pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one additional count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, twice a month, Hoover transported up to 10 pounds of methamphetamine from Atlanta, Ga., into Southwest Virginia.

The methamphetamine was redistributed in Southwest Virginia by Hoover and his co-conspirators: Amanda Wain, Travis Farmer, Larry Whittaker, Borve Fisher and others.

Wain, Farmer, Whittaker and Fisher were all convicted for their roles in the conspiracy.

Shortly after law enforcement learned of Hoover’s activities, Hoover fled, leaving Virginia and eventually the United States. He was apprehended in Mexico in June 2023.

