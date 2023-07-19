Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for producing child sex abuse materials, distributing on Telegram
Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for producing child sex abuse materials, distributing on Telegram

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child exploitation
(© Rawf8 – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison for production of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, that he then distributed to offenders over Telegram, a messaging application.

According to court documents, Vincent Sarikey, 35, formerly of Herndon, enticed a 15-year-old girl to produce CSAM.

Sarikey’s devices revealed more than 20,000 images and 500 videos of CSAM, including 486 with identified victims.

According to court documents, between October 2015 and July 2017, Sarikey conversed freely with a friend about his sexual interest in children. Sarikey talked about his attempts to meet, groom and abuse children, including a child to whom he had access and blamed his victims for his own criminal conduct.

In April 2018, he also attempted to entice a self-identified 12-year-old girl in Argentina to produce CSAM. The minor told Sarikey she was 12 and that he would “go to jail” and refused to make the sexually explicit video he requested. Sarikey then distributed two videos of sexually explicit conduct to the minor to try to entice her into producing a sexually explicit video for him.

Sarikey pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and faces additional charges for sexual exploitation of a child in the Southern District of Indiana based on his alleged sexual abuse and CSAM dating back as far as 15 years.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Glenn Youngkin’s Department of Education rolls back protections for trans youths
2 No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday night; top prize increases to $720 million
3 Who wants to be a billionaire? Wednesday might be your lucky day
4 Augusta County leaders step up pressure on Scott Seaton, backing political challenger
5 Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels drop tight 2-1 decision to Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Virginia

Former Deputy Secretary of USDA, Petersburg native returns to agricultural roots at VSU

Rebecca Barnabi

A former Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has returned to Virginia State University after five years.

airport
Virginia

Virginia airports awarded another $44.6M in federal funding for improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

More than $44 million in federal funding has been allocated for Virginia airports from the Federal Aviation Administration's 2023 AIP.

missing
Virginia

Chesterfield County woman hasn’t had contact with family since February

Chris Graham
tracie steger skipper in downtown Staunton
Business, Culture, Local

Staunton entrepreneur finds her voice, overcomes mental health challenges

Crystal Graham
shohei ohtani
Sports

Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Chris Graham
Local

Waynesboro Schools Education Farm grows with redesign and student learning

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy