Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man dead in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Campbell County
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Campbell County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday on Route 501 in Campbell County.

Larry K. Smith, 63, of Gladys, died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 12:16 p.m. at the intersection of Route 501 and Marshall Mill Road.

According to VSP, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading southbound on Route 501 when it ran off the road to the right, struck a sign and a tree and then overturned in a ditch.

The driver of the Silverado, Smith, was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday
2 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Colorado State
3 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

ambulance
Cops & Courts, Local

Man shot in the leg during Augusta County fight Saturday night

Crystal Graham
tiktok
Politics, US & World

TikTok may survive U.S. politics: Because it has 170 million votes

Mel Gurtov

The Chinese-owned TikTok has been under attack throughout the last two U.S. administrations, on the argument that data collection of American users would threaten national security.

police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Martinsville man dead in crash Sunday in Henry County

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Sunday which resulted in a fatality.

gas prices
Economy, US & World

Gas prices up sharply in the past week: Because it’s just that time of year

Chris Graham
Bowman Hall exterior
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College asks community to ‘rise to the challenge’ to meet matching grant requirements

Crystal Graham
city hall mennonite action cease fire gaza
Local, Politics

EMU student group demands administration take stance on ceasefire in Gaza

Crystal Graham
court law
Cops & Courts, Virginia

King William court sentences man to 19 years for 2021 robbery in which victim was paralyzed

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status