Virginia man dead in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Campbell County

Virginia State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday on Route 501 in Campbell County.

Larry K. Smith, 63, of Gladys, died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 12:16 p.m. at the intersection of Route 501 and Marshall Mill Road.

According to VSP, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading southbound on Route 501 when it ran off the road to the right, struck a sign and a tree and then overturned in a ditch.

The driver of the Silverado, Smith, was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.