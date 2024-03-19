Virginia Lottery announces $1M winner, increases in Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots

The Blacksburg area has a million-dollar Powerball winner.

A winning ticket was bought at the CVS on South Main Street in Blacksburg, the Virginia Lottery reported on Tuesday.

The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?

The winning numbers for the March 18 Powerball drawing were 10-17-20-39-44, and the Powerball number was 16.

The ticket purchased at the Blacksburg CVS matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

This ticket was one of only five in the nation to match the first five numbers, and the only one in Virginia.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $645 million jackpot.

That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $687 million.

In other lottery news, the jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has just been increased to an estimated $893 million.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Stores that sell a $1 million winning ticket receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.