Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia looking for deep run in durham to add to resume for national seed
Sports

Virginia looking for deep run in Durham to add to resume for national seed

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

The new NCBWA baseball poll has Virginia up five spots, to #12, matching where the ‘Hoos are in the D1Baseball.com poll.

Baseball America, the USA Today coaches poll and the latest RPI rating all have UVA at #9.

Collegiate Baseball ranks Virginia sixth.

Where this all matters: the top 16 teams in the country get to host the regional round that begins next weekend, and the top eight get national seeds that would set them up to host through the super regional weekend.

Virginia (44-11) completed its second straight ACC weekend sweep on Saturday with an 8-7 win over Georgia Tech.

The win pushes the Cavaliers’ winning streak to 10 games, a nice hot streak after a 5-7 slump that had started to mirror last season’s second-half swoon that ended that UVA season with a thud in the regionals.

Now Virginia has its eyes on the ACC Baseball Championship, which has the ‘Hoos as the top seed in Pool B, matched up with North Carolina (33-21, 14-14 ACC) and Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18 ACC).

The way the ACC Baseball Championship works is, each team gets two games in pool play, and the team with the best record in each of the four three-team pools advances to the semifinals, which turns to a single-elimination format.

It would obviously help the cause to go at least 1-1 down in Durham. A deep run should push the ‘Hoos from being a borderline national seed more into safe territory as far as having a number attached to their name is concerned.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend
2 ‘Safety and innovation’: Amazon’s Fishersville facility is hiring, with 300 open jobs
3 Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo
4 Reece Beekman impresses at NBA Draft Combine: He now has a decision to make
5 The only way this week’s ACC news makes sense: UVA, Virginia Tech, others end up in the SEC

Latest News

uva fsu baseball
Sports

UVA’s Kyle Teel named ACC Player of the Year; VT lands Jack Hurley on All-ACC first team

Chris Graham
rhonda vincent gathering in the gap
Culture

Gathering in the Gap returns May 27 with Rhonda Vincent, Dave Eggar, more

Crystal Graham

The Gathering in the Gap Music Festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap returns this year on Saturday, May 27.

affordable housing
Virginia

HUD awards $2 million to Chickahominy Indian tribe, funding to benefit 30 families

Crystal Graham

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2 million to the Chickahominy Indian tribe in Providence Forge.

politics protest
Local

‘Taking the Dis Out of Discourse’: How we can return to civility in American politics

Rebecca Barnabi
twitter
U.S./World

New Twitter CEO to face multiple challenges including free speech, Musk, Meta

Crystal Graham
hotel lobby
U.S./World

Goodbye, COVID: Americans planning for vacations, booking hotel stays for the summer

Crystal Graham
trey morgan
Sports

VMI baseball looks to build on solid regular season at this week’s SoCon Tournament

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy