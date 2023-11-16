Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia localities awarded more than $2.6M in federal emergency management funding for 2023
Climate, Virginia, Weather

Virginia localities awarded more than $2.6M in federal emergency management funding for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Waynesboro storm photo
Waynesboro, Va. June 26, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. (Photo by Carson Fife)

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has awarded more than $2.6 million in grant funding to cities, counties and towns recognized in Virginia as emergency management jurisdictions.

The grant funding is from the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program (EMPG), a federally funded, state distributed, grant program with focuses on funding planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises and construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.

The EMPG program provides resources to assist local governments in preparing for all hazards. Through the grant program, the federal government provides coordination, guidance and assistance to support a comprehensive emergency preparedness system.

EMPG grant allocations awarded for fiscal year 2023 include $7,500 each to the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Charlottesville and Lexington, $14,882 to Augusta County, $8,905 to Winchester, $19,022 to Rockingham County, $7,500 to Roanoke County, $53,387 to the city of Roanoke and $23,423 to Lynchburg.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground
2 Preview: Cory Alexander in the house for ACCN as UVA set to face Texas Southern
3 Skill games could result in $500 fine; harsher penalties possible for operators in Virginia
4 Smoke in region due to shift in wind, active wildfires throughout Virginia
5 Twenty state AGs push for removal of foreign student visa holders who support Hamas

Latest News

school classroom teacher
Schools, Tech, Virginia

VDOE approves lab school at Germanna Community College to accelerate next-gen teachers

Rebecca Barnabi
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police, Weather

Developing: Vehicle fire sparks brush fire on Afton Mountain off I-64

Chris Graham

A truck fire on Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain is backing up traffic for drivers heading west toward the Valley.

teen on laptop
Schools, Virginia

UMW announces academy for ninth-graders with interest in science, computers

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia DOE approved the Academy of Technology and Innovation at the University of Mary Washington (ATI-UMW) to open in fall 2024.

millers head fire snp hot spots firefighter
Police, Virginia

Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires

Crystal Graham
blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Police, Virginia

Quaker Run Fire: Farmers, community members rally to assist firefighters

Crystal Graham
Virginia

A time for thanks: VDOT suspends work zones and lifts most lane closures for holiday travel

Rebecca Barnabi
thanksgiving meal
Economy, Virginia

What’s the average price of a Thanksgiving meal in Virginia? Survey says $91.30

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy