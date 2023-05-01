Countries
Virginia lands Clemson transfer Malcolm Greene, addressing key need at cornerback

Chris Graham
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia coach Tony Elliott addressed one of his many roster needs on Monday, getting a commitment from former Clemson cornerback Malcolm Greene off the transfer portal.

Greene, a 5’10”, 190-pounder, got on the field for 492 defensive snaps in his three years in Death Valley, including 101 in five games in 2022.

As the 2022 season went on, though, Greene, a native of Highland Springs who was a four-star recruit and the #7 player in the state in the Class of 2020, his playing time diminished, and he was not on Clemson’s two-deep for the Orange Bowl.

Even so, Greene went through spring practice at Clemson before entering the transfer portal on April 20.

On 278 career coverage snaps, he allowed 25 receptions on 41 targets, with two INTs, four pass breakups and an NFL passer rating against of 60.8, so, not bad numbers.

Just not a lot of snaps.

Greene will have two years of eligibility remaining to use at Virginia.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

