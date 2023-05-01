Virginia lands Clemson transfer Malcolm Greene, addressing key need at cornerback

Virginia coach Tony Elliott addressed one of his many roster needs on Monday, getting a commitment from former Clemson cornerback Malcolm Greene off the transfer portal.

Greene, a 5’10”, 190-pounder, got on the field for 492 defensive snaps in his three years in Death Valley, including 101 in five games in 2022.

As the 2022 season went on, though, Greene, a native of Highland Springs who was a four-star recruit and the #7 player in the state in the Class of 2020, his playing time diminished, and he was not on Clemson’s two-deep for the Orange Bowl.

Even so, Greene went through spring practice at Clemson before entering the transfer portal on April 20.

On 278 career coverage snaps, he allowed 25 receptions on 41 targets, with two INTs, four pass breakups and an NFL passer rating against of 60.8, so, not bad numbers.

Just not a lot of snaps.

Greene will have two years of eligibility remaining to use at Virginia.