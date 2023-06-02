Countries
Sports

Virginia jumps out to big early lead, coasts from there to 15-1 win over Army

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball ncaa
(© Todd Taulman – stock.adobe.com)

Top-seeded Virginia scored six runs in the first, added four more in the second, and didn’t look back on its way to a 15-1 win over Army in the opening game of the Charlottesville Regional on Friday.

Ethan Anderson homered and had three RBI on a 2-for-4 day for Virginia (46-13), which advances to face the winner of tonight’s East Carolina-Oklahoma game.

Brian Edgington worked five perfect innings and earned his 20th win of his career.

Cullen McKay (2.0 IP), Chase Hungate (1.0 IP) and Jack O’Connor (1.0 IP) limited Army to just two hits over the final four innings.

UVA’s 15 runs scored are its most in an NCAA Tournament game since 2016, when the Cavaliers posted 17 runs against William & Mary.

