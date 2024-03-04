Countries
Virginia, in front of record women's hoops crowd, upsets #5 Virginia Tech, 80-75
Basketball, Sports

Virginia, in front of record women's hoops crowd, upsets #5 Virginia Tech, 80-75

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva virginia tech women's hoops
Photo: Josie Drumheller/UVA Athletics

Virginia and #5 Virginia Tech played in front of the largest crowd to ever watch a women’s basketball game in the Commonwealth of Virginia, 11,975 fans – and Virginia scored the upset win, 80-75.

What a game: there were 10 ties, 11 lead changes, and neither team led by more than six on the evening.

The ‘Hoos (16-14, 7-11 ACC) won despite a JPJ women’s record 39 points from Tech guard Georgia Amoore.

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had to leave the game in the third quarter after suffering a knee injury.

The status of the two-time ACC Player of the Year was up in the air after the game.

“I don’t know Kitley’s status and to be honest with you, that’s where my mind is,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks told reporters after the game. “I’m not going to be able to give you guys anything just out of respect for her.”

Kitley finished the game with 20 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes.

Virginia Tech (23-6, 14-4 ACC) has lost two straight after having won its previous 10 games.

The Hokies will still be the top seed in this week’s ACC Tournament, which tips off on Wednesday in Greensboro.

They will open on Friday in the quarterfinal round as one of the four teams with a double-bye.

Virginia, the #11 seed, will play in the first round on Wednesday against #14 seed Wake Forest (6-24, 2-16 ACC).

The win for UVA was the team’s fourth over a Top 25 team on the season.

Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting, and Johnson, a freshman, dished out a game-high eight assists. Camryn Taylor had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Paris Clark had 16 points and six boards.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast.

