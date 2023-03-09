Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia grad senior ben vander plas out for the season with fractured right hand
Sports

Virginia grad senior Ben Vander Plas out for the season with fractured right hand

Chris Graham
Published:
ben vander plas
Photo: UVA Athletics

What you read about on the interwebs about Ben Vander Plas was accurate. The grad student will miss the remainder of the 2022-2023 season after fracturing his right hand during practice on Wednesday, head coach Tony Bennett announced today.

Vander Plas, who had started the past 14 contests, averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games. He scored a season-high 20 points at Miami and collected a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds at Louisville.

The graduate transfer from Ohio finishes his five-year collegiate career with 1,787 points, 892 rebounds and 242 three-pointers.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

George Mason
Sports

George Mason’s season ends with 82-54 loss to Saint Louis in A-10 quarters

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Richmond Police identify three victims in three separate homicide cases

Crystal Graham

Richmond Police Department detectives have identified three homicide victims in separate cases in the city that occurred on Sunday, Monday and last night.

kyle filipowski
Sports

Pair of 12-0 runs pushes Duke past Pitt: Blue Devils advance to ACC Tournament semis

Chris Graham

Duke led 12-0 three minutes in, and another 12-0 run to start the second half erased whatever little bit of doubt existed thereafter.

Augusta County community survey
Local

Augusta County survey: Residents satisfied with life, support cameras for sheriff’s deputies

Crystal Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Largest U.S. apparel wholesaler to establish East Coast distribution in Hanover County

Rebecca Barnabi
sts group ag salem
Virginia

German manufacturer to establish headquarters in Salem, not Wythe County

Crystal Graham
chris stapleton 2023 tour
Culture

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show making stop at JPJ in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy