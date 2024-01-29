Virginia Football announces Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 20

Virginia Athletics announced Monday that the UVA Football program will host its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 20 at Scott Stadium.

Admission to the event will be free.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Broadcast information will be released by the Atlantic Coast Conference at a later date.

The first spring practice is set for Tuesday, March 19.

Virginia will open its 2023 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Richmond at Scott Stadium.

Game times for the first three weeks of the season will be announced by the ACC in the future.