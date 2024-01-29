Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Football announces Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 20
Football, Sports

Virginia Football announces Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 20

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva-football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia Athletics announced Monday that the UVA Football program will host its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 20 at Scott Stadium.

Admission to the event will be free.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Broadcast information will be released by the Atlantic Coast Conference at a later date.

The first spring practice is set for Tuesday, March 19.

Virginia will open its 2023 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Richmond at Scott Stadium.

Game times for the first three weeks of the season will be announced by the ACC in the future.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia detention center staff under investigation for inmate contraband, preferential treatment
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

cm punk
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

WWE star CM Punk injured at Royal Rumble, expected to miss Wrestlemania 40

Chris Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Cops & Courts, Local

27-year-old Staunton man dead, succumbing to injuries sustained in shed fire

Crystal Graham

A 27-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in a shed fire more than two weeks ago in Staunton.

roe v wade
Politics, U.S. & World

Kaine: Virginia doesn’t want ‘legislators making women’s reproductive decisions for them’

Chris Graham

Republican politicians did their best to split hairs on abortion for half a century, using the desire of the religious far right to outlaw reproductive freedom to raise money and whip votes.

Artificial intelligence
Arts & Culture, U.S. & World

Searches for Taylor Swift blocked on X after emergence of AI-generated pornographic images

Rebecca Barnabi
nuclear weapons
Opinion

Robert C. Koehler: The need for understanding never stops

Contributors
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would increase access of short-term child care for mothers, families

Rebecca Barnabi
israel palestine
Opinion

Derek Royden: Manufacturing excuses for the inexcusable

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status