Virginia DOE launches digital teaching licensure process for new, current teachers
Schools, Virginia

Virginia DOE launches digital teaching licensure process for new, current teachers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
school classroom teacher
(© Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Education has launched its Virginia Licensure Online system (VALO) to modernize the teacher licensure process. and make the application and renewal experience more user-friendly for prospective and current teachers.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Directive Three addresses the Commonwealth’s teacher shortage.

“Every Virginia child deserves high-quality licensed teachers in their classrooms,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said. “When I arrived at the department earlier this year, I heard from superintendents and educators that the licensing process was not serving them well. We have focused on improving the experience Virginia’s teachers and aspiring educators have when applying to obtain their teaching license. This new licensing system is a solid step forward in making it easier for qualified individuals to apply for a teaching license and will help reinforce to Virginia’s teachers that we value the work they do with students every day.”

VALO brings current technology such as smart prompting and enhanced communication tools to the user experience, and is designed to assist applicants as they move through the licensure process. VALO will make it easier for prospective teachers to submit complete and accurate applications, keep track of their application status, and timely correct any necessary information in their application. VALO is designed to provide applicants with a modern technological user experience that is common across professions.

The new VALO system is now online for all new and initial applicants for Virginia teacher licensure. Potential teachers can access the new system at the Licensing Services section of the VDOE website. Renewals for current licensed teachers will begin in VALO later in the 2023-2024 school year.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star.

Testing reveals cotton sourced from forced labor in China available for purchase in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

