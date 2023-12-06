Virginia DEQ to host community meeting in Harrisonburg for climate pollution feedback

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is hosting community meetings throughout the Commonwealth to solicit ideas for measures that could rapidly reduce greenhouse gas air emissions.

The meetings are part of a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Feedback gathered at the meetings will enable DEQ to develop a short-term priority action plan that includes projects that would then compete for part of a $4.3 billion implementation fund.

The next meeting is at Massanutten Regional Library Central Branch Grand Meeting Room (174 S Main St., Harrisonburg, tomorrow evening, December 7, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.

According to the DEQ, additional meetings are planned for January. Virginians are encouraged to attend a community meeting, provide questions or comments to [email protected], and complete this survey on priority actions by Jan. 31, 2024.