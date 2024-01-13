Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia defender Talia Staude taken in second round of 2024 NWSL Draft
Sports

Virginia defender Talia Staude taken in second round of 2024 NWSL Draft

Chris Graham
Published date:
talia staude
Photo: Twitter

Virginia soccer standout Talia Staude was selected in the second round of the 2024 NWSL Draft on Friday.

Staude, a defender, was taken with the 24th pick in the draft by the North Carolina Courage.

“So incredibly thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started!” Staude posted to her Twitter account on Friday after her name had been called.

Staude logged 8,794 minutes on the back line in her five years at UVA – the second most minutes played by any player in program history.

She appeared in 103 games with 95 starts for the Cavaliers and helped anchor a defense that posted 56 shutouts across her career.

“We could not be more excited for Talia as she has worked hard over the years to develop and prepare for the next level. It is great to see her get drafted and start a new journey with the North Carolina Courage and the NWSL,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said.

Virginia has now had 22 players taken in the NWSL Draft in the 11-year history of the event. Staude joins fellow Virginia players Caroline Miller, Molly Menchel, Annie Steinlage, Shasta Fisher, Morgan Brian, Danielle Colaprico, Emily Sonnett, Makenzy Doniak, Brittany Ratcliffe, Alexis Shaffer, Kristen McNabb, Veronica Latsko, Betsy Brandon, Courtney Petersen, Phoebe McClernon, Zoe Morse, Alissa Gorzak, Taryn Torres and Diana Ordoñez as NWSL draft selections.

Virginia has had at least one player selected in every NWSL Draft. The Cavaliers are one of two teams to have a player taken in every NWSL Draft along with Stanford.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
2 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
3 Augusta County 6, through the county attorney, asserts its legal right to secrecy
4 Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action
5 You can actually cheat at NIL? Florida State gets caught, sanctioned by NCAA

Latest News

measles illustration
Health, Virginia

Case of measles in Virginia has Department of Health scrambling to find people exposed to illness

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball

Chris Graham

Wake Forest shot 50 percent. Nine of the 10 Virginia guys who got minutes were under 50 percent; the one who wasn’t, Taine Murray, made his only shot attempt, in garbage time.

homeless man
Local

Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley

Crystal Graham

For the region’s homeless, the colder temperatures are especially brutal, and even with cold-weather shelters available at night, during the day, staying warm is a challenge.

health care
Health, Virginia

Open Enrollment in Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace ends on Jan. 16

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Jan. 15-19

Chris Graham
emma navarro uva tennis
Sports

Tennis: UVA alum Emma Navarro wins Hobart International, first WTA title

Chris Graham
israel palestine
Opinion

Rob Okun: The mercy rule

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status