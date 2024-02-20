Countries
Home Virginia cold storage company to invest $27M in Frederick County expansion
Economy, Virginia

Virginia cold storage company to invest $27M in Frederick County expansion

Crystal Graham
Published date:
business expansion concept
(© Vitalii Vodolazskyi – stock.adobe.com)

WCS Logistics, a Winchester-based cold storage company, announced its expansion in Frederick County today.

The expansion will include a new 83,000-square-foot facility to meet increasing demand and approximately 15 new jobs will be created.

The logistics company offers a wide range of storage options, including freezer, cooler, controlled atmosphere, tempering, climate control, dry storage, office space, lease and build to suit.

“This is our second expansion in the cold storage market in the last five years, and we are excited to be able to better serve our existing customers and to offer our services to others we have not had the capacity to assist with their third-party logistics needs,” said Peter Yates, chief operating officer of WCS Logistics.

Local government officials applauded the continued investment in Frederick County.

“Increased cold storage capacity created through this expansion has the potential to positively impact existing food industries within the region,” said Josh Ludwig, chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.

Winchester Cold Storage Company was organized in 1917 to provide cold storage for the growing apple industry in the Winchester area. WCS Logistics combines the advantages of a strategic mid-Atlantic location and East Coast distribution with particularly competitive rates for storage and handling.

The company opened its most recent cold storage facility in Frederick County in 2019.





Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

