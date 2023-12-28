Virginia child dead from complications associated with the flu

At a time when most families are celebrating the holiday season, one Virginia child is dead from complications associated with the flu.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the first reported influenza-associated pediatric death (age 5-12) for the 2023-23 season was reported in Virginia’s Eastern region. The Eastern region includes Northern Neck, Eastern Shore, Peninsula and Hampton Roads.

“We at the Virginia Department of Health, are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton. “Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them.”

This is the first reported pediatric death in Virginia for the current flu season. Virginia reported five influenza-associated deaths among children during the 2022-23 flu season.

The 2023-24 flu season in Virginia is anticipated to be in the typical range of severity. However, even typical seasons vary widely and result in illness, hospitalizations and death.

Influenza activity is elevated at this time and is expected to increase in Virginia as the weather becomes colder.

Flu-like illness is on the rise

For the week ending Dec. 23, emergency department and urgent care visits due to flu-like illness are very high (6.9 percent of total visits)

Visits are up especially among young children and school-aged children (14.7 percent and 13.2 percent of visits, respectively).

Virginia vaccination coverage for flu remains low for children and adults. The percent of eligible Virginians reporting receipt of a flu vaccine this season is only 27 percent.

Vaccines are available and can help protect people from the most serious health effects of flu viruses.

A recent study estimated that flu vaccination reduced the risk of flu-related emergency department and urgent care visits by almost half and hospitalization by more than a third among U.S. adults during the 2022-23 season.

VDH: Flu prevention tips

Everyone six months and older should receive a yearly flu vaccine, consulting your healthcare provider as needed

Practice good preventive health with hand hygiene (washing your hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), respiratory etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand), and staying home when you feel sick

If you do become sick with the flu, seek healthcare early in your illness if necessary. Antivirals prescribed by a healthcare provider are a treatment option for some patients and can help prevent serious flu complications.

To locate a seasonal flu vaccine near you, you can visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or contact your local health department.