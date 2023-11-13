Countries

Home Virginia breaks ground on project to widen I-64 between Richmond, Hampton Roads
Economy, Virginia

Virginia breaks ground on project to widen I-64 between Richmond, Hampton Roads

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 64
(© spiritofamerica – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia broke ground on Monday on the $756 million I-64 Gap Widening Project, which will expand the corridor from two lanes to three lanes between Richmond and Hampton Roads.

The project has been divided into three sections of I-64, labeled Segments A, B and C, with each being constructed as an operationally independent project. Shirley Contracting Co. and Dewberry Engineers have been awarded the design-build contract for Segment A, which will be administered by VDOT’s Richmond District.

Work for this segment will begin in mid-November, with an anticipated completion date for all three segments in spring 2028.

“Adding a third lane in each direction of the I-64 Gap will provide a more efficient and safer connection between Richmond and Hampton Roads,” VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said. “VDOT is laser-focused on opening this corridor and delivering this and every project on-time and on-budget. Travelers will see work begin on Segment A in mid-November, and procurement for Segment C is already underway.”

Read more about the I-64 Gap Segment A Widening Project here.

 

