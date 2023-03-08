Virginia basketball signee Kymora Johnson repeats as Gatorade Player of the Year

Virginia women’s basketball signee Kymora Johnson is the 2022-2023 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Johnson, a senior at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, had led the Saints to a 25-1 record and a berth in the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I state tournament semifinals at the time of her selection.

Johnson, a 5’8” guard, was averaging 22.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.4 steals per game through 26 contests.

A three-time VISAA Division I All-State selection, Johnson, who was the 2021-2022 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year, is a 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game selection, and she’s ranked as the nation’s No. 24 recruit in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com.

Off the court, Johnson has volunteered locally at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, and she has donated her time as a youth basketball coach.

In the classroom, Johnson has maintained a 3.47 GPA.

Johnson is the third UVA signee to win the honor joining Breyana Mason (2013) and Monica Wright (2006).

Virginia has three players on its current roster to have been named the Gatorade State Player of the Year for their state. Sam Brunelle was Virginia’s in 2018. Mir McLean earned it for Maryland in 2020 and McKenna was Connecticut’s in 2017.