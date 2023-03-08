Countries
Sports

Virginia basketball signee Kymora Johnson repeats as Gatorade Player of the Year

Chris Graham
Published:
Kymora Johnson
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia women’s basketball signee Kymora Johnson is the 2022-2023 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Johnson, a senior at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, had led the Saints to a 25-1 record and a berth in the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I state tournament semifinals at the time of her selection.

Johnson, a 5’8” guard, was averaging 22.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.4 steals per game through 26 contests.

A three-time VISAA Division I All-State selection, Johnson, who was the 2021-2022 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year, is a 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game selection, and she’s ranked as the nation’s No. 24 recruit in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com.

Off the court, Johnson has volunteered locally at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, and she has donated her time as a youth basketball coach.

In the classroom, Johnson has maintained a 3.47 GPA.

Johnson is the third UVA signee to win the honor joining Breyana Mason (2013) and Monica Wright (2006).

Virginia has three players on its current roster to have been named the Gatorade State Player of the Year for their state. Sam Brunelle was Virginia’s in 2018. Mir McLean earned it for Maryland in 2020 and McKenna was Connecticut’s in 2017.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

