Virginia airports awarded another $44.6M in federal funding for improvements
Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
airport
(© peshkova – stock.adobe.com)

More than $44 million in federal funding has been allocated for Virginia airports.

The funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Fiscal Year 2023 Airport Improvement Program (AIP), and the $44,606,006 will fund airport infrastructure projects.

According to U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia, the funding will make runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings possible.

“Local airports are crucial for travel to, from, and throughout Virginia,” the Senators said. “We’re glad to see this funding continue to support investments at airports across the Commonwealth that will improve safety and efficiency for travelers.”

Distribution of the funding in the Commonwealth will be:

  • $13,670,853 for Norfolk International for runway rehabilitation.
  • $7,572,150 for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport for runway rehabilitation.
  • $7,384,892 for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to reconstruct a runway and rehabilitate runway lighting.
  • $5,553,842 for Richmond International Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing runway.
  • $4,718,069 for Blue Ridge Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing taxiway and extend its runway.
  • $4,000,000 for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport/Woodrum Field to construct, improve, or extend its safety area.
  • $658,200 for Richmond Executive Airport/Chesterfield County to extend its runway.
  • $423,000 for Virginia Highlands Airport  to rehabilitate runway lighting.
  • $325,000 for Front Royal-Warren County Airport to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment.
  • $300,000 for Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport to update the Airport Master Plan.

This funding comes after $4.2 million was awarded to Virginia airports in June 2023 through the AIP, and earlier this year, $2.4 million in federal funding was awarded from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for improvements at three airports in Virginia.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

