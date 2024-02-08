Countries

Home Virginia AD Carla Williams named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee
Football, Sports

Virginia AD Carla Williams named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Chris Graham
Published date:
carla williams
UVA President Jim Ryan, football coach Tony Elliott and Athletics Director Carla Williams at the groundbreaking for the new Virginia Football Operations Center. Photo: UVA Athletics

Carla Williams will serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, with a chief selling point being, as the athletics director at Virginia, she won’t have to recuse herself because the committee is discussing her school’s CFP resume.

“It is an honor to be invited to serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee,” Williams said in a statement on Thursday. “This is an exciting time for the sport with the expansion to 12 teams. There is a tremendous responsibility associated with this position and I am excited to serve at such an important time in the sport’s history.”

Also named to the committee were Patrick Chun, athletics director at Washington State; Randall McDaniel, former All-American defensive lineman from Arizona State; Gary Pinkel, longtime head coach at the Toledo and Missouri; Mack Rhodes, athletics director at Baylor; and Hunter Yurachek, athletics director at Arkansas.

None of those are associated with schools who are regular CFP contenders, either.

The new committee chair is, though: Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel.

Williams’s term is for three years, through the 2026 season.

The modest goal for Virginia Football heading into the upcoming 2024 season is bowl eligibility.

Virginia hasn’t been to a bowl since its appearance in the 2019 Orange Bowl under former head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Third-year head coach Tony Elliott has posted back-to-back three-win seasons since replacing Mendenhall in December 2021.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

