Virginia ABC announces holiday store hours

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores will observe several holidays in November, December and January that will affect operating hours.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Stores will observe normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 25.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Stores will reopen and observe normal hours on Monday, Dec. 26.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, all stores will close early at 6 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Operating hours for your local Virginia ABC store is online at https://www.abc.virginia.gov/stores.