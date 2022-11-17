Menu
news virginia abc announces holiday store hours
Local/Virginia

Virginia ABC announces holiday store hours

Crystal Graham
Published:

virginia abcVirginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores will observe several holidays in November, December and January that will affect operating hours.

  • On Thursday, Nov. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Stores will observe normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 25.
  • On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Stores will reopen and observe normal hours on Monday, Dec. 26.
  • On Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, all stores will close early at 6 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Operating hours for your local Virginia ABC store is online at https://www.abc.virginia.gov/stores.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

