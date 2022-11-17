Local/Virginia
Virginia ABC announces holiday store hours
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores will observe several holidays in November, December and January that will affect operating hours.
- On Thursday, Nov. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Stores will observe normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 25.
- On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Stores will reopen and observe normal hours on Monday, Dec. 26.
- On Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, all stores will close early at 6 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Operating hours for your local Virginia ABC store is online at https://www.abc.virginia.gov/stores.