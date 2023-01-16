Menu
news virginia 10th in both national polls this week no duke north carolina in either
Sports

Virginia 10th in both national polls this week: No Duke, North Carolina in either

Chris Graham
Published:

acc basketballVirginia moved up a notch in the AP and coaches Top 25s this week, sitting at #10 in both polls.

UVA (13-3, 5-2 ACC) won both of its games last week, defeating North Carolina, 65-58, on Tuesday in Charlottesville, then going on the road to win at Florida State, 67-58, on Sunday.

The Cavaliers are, again, the top-ranked team in the ACC.

Miami (14-3, 5-2 ACC) is 16th in the coaches poll and 17th in the AP poll this week.

The ‘Canes beat Boston College, 88-72, in Coral Gables on Wednesday, then lost at NC State, 83-81, in OT on Saturday.

Clemson (15-3, 7-0 ACC) is a newcomer in both polls, voted 19th in both.

The Tigers beat Louisville, as everyone does these days, 83-70, on Wednesday, then got a win over Duke, 72-64, on Saturday.

And that’s it for the ACC in the national rankings this week.

UNC (12-6, 4-3 ACC), the consensus preseason #1, is barely among the others receiving votes, and Duke (13-5, 4-3 ACC) dropped out after its loss at Clemson over the weekend.

The curious omission award goes to NC State (14-4, 4-3 ACC), which has won three straight – an 84-60 blowout of Duke, a 73-69 win at Virginia Tech, and the OT win over Miami.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

