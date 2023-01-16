Virginia 10th in both national polls this week: No Duke, North Carolina in either

Virginia moved up a notch in the AP and coaches Top 25s this week, sitting at #10 in both polls.

UVA (13-3, 5-2 ACC) won both of its games last week, defeating North Carolina, 65-58, on Tuesday in Charlottesville, then going on the road to win at Florida State, 67-58, on Sunday.

The Cavaliers are, again, the top-ranked team in the ACC.

Miami (14-3, 5-2 ACC) is 16th in the coaches poll and 17th in the AP poll this week.

The ‘Canes beat Boston College, 88-72, in Coral Gables on Wednesday, then lost at NC State, 83-81, in OT on Saturday.

Clemson (15-3, 7-0 ACC) is a newcomer in both polls, voted 19th in both.

The Tigers beat Louisville, as everyone does these days, 83-70, on Wednesday, then got a win over Duke, 72-64, on Saturday.

And that’s it for the ACC in the national rankings this week.

UNC (12-6, 4-3 ACC), the consensus preseason #1, is barely among the others receiving votes, and Duke (13-5, 4-3 ACC) dropped out after its loss at Clemson over the weekend.

The curious omission award goes to NC State (14-4, 4-3 ACC), which has won three straight – an 84-60 blowout of Duke, a 73-69 win at Virginia Tech, and the OT win over Miami.