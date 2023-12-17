Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VCU shoots 61.3 percent in the first half, coasts to 86-77 win over Temple
Basketball, Sports

VCU shoots 61.3 percent in the first half, coasts to 86-77 win over Temple

Chris Graham
Published date:
basketball
(© nobeastsofierce – stock.adobe.com)

VCU led by as many as 23 points in the first half, and Temple never got closer than 10 until garbage time in an 86-77 Rams’ win on Saturday in Richmond.

Senior guards Max Shulga and Zeb Jackson poured in 19 points apiece, and VCU (6-5) got 11 points from senior guard Joe Bamisile, who made his VCU debut Saturday.

Jackson converted 8-of-14 attempts from the field and added seven assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Black and Gold. Shulga also hauled in six rebounds and handed out five assists. He finished a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line.

Bamisile connected on 3-of-8 three-point attempts in 19 minutes for VCU.

Sam Hoffman led Temple (6-4) with 17 points.

VCU shot 61.3 percent (19-of-31) from the field in the first half, including 7-of-14 from three-point range as the Rams built a 50-31 halftime lead.

Temple was able to pull within 66-55 with 8:53 remaining in the second half, but Bamisile buried his third triple of the day moments later to kick off an 8-0 VCU run.

VCU shot 50.8 perent (30-of-59) in the contest and connected on 18-of-21 free throws.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

reece beekman winning shot
Basketball, Sports

#22 Virginia eeks out 56-54 win over upset-minded Northeastern

Chris Graham
george mason basketball
Basketball, Sports

George Mason shakes off one-win Loyola (Md.), rides defense to 62-54 win

Chris Graham

George Mason overcame a cold shooting night with defense, holding Loyola (Md.) to 31 percent shooting in a 62-54 win in Fairfax on Saturday.

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Live Coverage: #22 Virginia hosts Northeastern in exam break return game

Chris Graham

Virginia (8-1, 1-0 ACC) hosts Northeastern (4-6) in the Cavaliers' return from an 11-day exam break. AFP editor Chris Graham is leading our live coverage: score updates, commentary, analysis and the like.

police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Arlington County: Police investigate Arlington Mill stabbing that injured three

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of Dec. 18-22

Chris Graham
thanksgiving toast alcohol holiday food wine
Climate

Roddy Scheer: What to do about food, packaging waste from holidays

Roddy Scheer
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of Dec. 18-22

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy