VCU shoots 61.3 percent in the first half, coasts to 86-77 win over Temple

VCU led by as many as 23 points in the first half, and Temple never got closer than 10 until garbage time in an 86-77 Rams’ win on Saturday in Richmond.

Senior guards Max Shulga and Zeb Jackson poured in 19 points apiece, and VCU (6-5) got 11 points from senior guard Joe Bamisile, who made his VCU debut Saturday.

Jackson converted 8-of-14 attempts from the field and added seven assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Black and Gold. Shulga also hauled in six rebounds and handed out five assists. He finished a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line.

Bamisile connected on 3-of-8 three-point attempts in 19 minutes for VCU.

Sam Hoffman led Temple (6-4) with 17 points.

VCU shot 61.3 percent (19-of-31) from the field in the first half, including 7-of-14 from three-point range as the Rams built a 50-31 halftime lead.

Temple was able to pull within 66-55 with 8:53 remaining in the second half, but Bamisile buried his third triple of the day moments later to kick off an 8-0 VCU run.

VCU shot 50.8 perent (30-of-59) in the contest and connected on 18-of-21 free throws.