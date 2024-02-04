VCU hands Richmond its first A-10 loss, scoring 63-52 win in Capital City Classic

VCU senior Max Shulga went on a personal 11-point scoring run, breaking open a close game with Richmond in a 63-52 win in front of a sellout crowd at the Siegel Center, snapping UR’s 11-game winning streak.

The loss was also the first in A-10 play for Richmond (16-6, 8-1 A-10).

Shulga and grad forward Kuany Kuany each scored 15 points for VCU (14-8, 6-3 A-10).

Zeb Jackson had seven points, six assists and five rebounds.

Jordan King and Delonnie Hunt led Richmond with 12 points each.

This one was a rock fight. VCU led 33-32 with 9:54 on the clock when Shugla went on a tear, scoring 11 straight points to give to give the Black and Gold the lead for good. The run began at 8:49 when Shulga would hit the first of back-to-back three-point baskets. Richmond would answer each basket with a pair of their own, and after a three-point play by the Spiders’ Neal Quinn the Rams held a two-point advantage at 39-37 (6:54).

It was here the Shulga took over the scoring completely, nailing three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc to make it 42-37. Shulga then caused a turnover at midcourt and was off and running, slamming home a dunk to ignite the Siegel Center and put the Rams up by seven with six minutes to play.

A Joe Bamisile with 5:48 remaining gave VCU a 47-39 lead, and UR would get no closer than four down the stretch.

“They played a great defensive game and made those timely threes,” said Spiders head coach Chris Mooney. “I don’t think they had a three at halftime. They made five [in the second half], and they all felt pretty big.”