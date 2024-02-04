Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VCU hands Richmond its first A-10 loss, scoring 63-52 win in Capital City Classic
Basketball, Sports

VCU hands Richmond its first A-10 loss, scoring 63-52 win in Capital City Classic

Chris Graham
Published date:
vcu
(© Postmodern Studio – stock.adobe.com)

VCU senior Max Shulga went on a personal 11-point scoring run, breaking open a close game with Richmond in a 63-52 win in front of a sellout crowd at the Siegel Center, snapping UR’s 11-game winning streak.

The loss was also the first in A-10 play for Richmond (16-6, 8-1 A-10).

Shulga and grad forward Kuany Kuany each scored 15 points for VCU (14-8, 6-3 A-10).

Zeb Jackson had seven points, six assists and five rebounds.

Jordan King and Delonnie Hunt led Richmond with 12 points each.

This one was a rock fight. VCU led 33-32 with 9:54 on the clock when Shugla went on a tear, scoring 11 straight points to give to give the Black and Gold the lead for good. The run began at 8:49 when Shulga would hit the first of back-to-back three-point baskets. Richmond would answer each basket with a pair of their own, and after a three-point play by the Spiders’ Neal Quinn the Rams held a two-point advantage at 39-37 (6:54).

It was here the Shulga took over the scoring completely, nailing three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc to make it 42-37. Shulga then caused a turnover at midcourt and was off and running, slamming home a dunk to ignite the Siegel Center and put the Rams up by seven with six minutes to play.

A Joe Bamisile with 5:48 remaining gave VCU a 47-39 lead, and UR would get no closer than four down the stretch.

“They played a great defensive game and made those timely threes,” said Spiders head coach Chris Mooney. “I don’t think they had a three at halftime. They made five [in the second half], and they all felt pretty big.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after Clemson road win

Chris Graham
israel palestine
Op-Eds, Govt/Politics, US/World

Robert C. Koehler: Israel can never have security until Palestinians have security

Contributors

The essence of the news is that the U.S. will continue to support Israel’s right to “defend itself” by bombing the crap out of Gaza and will keep feeding it the military equipment necessary to do so.

joe biden donald trump
Biz/Econ, Op-Eds, Govt/Politics, US/World

Tom Hastings: Four more years of Bidenomics, or four more years of tax cuts for the rich?

Contributors

Do we want another four years of failures that Trump's 2017-2021 term inflicted on us, or do we want another four years of Bidenomics – low unemployment, wages increasing faster than inflation, and no recession in sight?

liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty gets win on back end of long road trip, defeating UTEP, 67-65

Chris Graham
tony bennett sideline
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Not ready to eat crow, but Bennett, Virginia turning the stove on for me 

Scott German
norfolk virginia beach
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Active duty servicemember sentenced for sexual acts with young girls in Hampton Roads

Crystal Graham
espn
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: ESPN’s Kevin Brown hatin’ on ‘Hoos, more Groves, less Rohde, more

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status