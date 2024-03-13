Countries
VCU escapes Fordham, winning 69-62, advancing in A-10 Tournament
Basketball, Sports

VCU escapes Fordham, winning 69-62, advancing in A-10 Tournament

Chris Graham
(© OJUP – Shutterstock)

VCU and Fordham went back-and-forth in a game with 11 ties and 11 lead changes, but the Rams rode their defense and outscored Fordham 19-8 over the game’s final 9:35 to pull out a 69-62 win on Tuesday.

With the victory, VCU (20-12) advances to the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals Thursday, where it will face UMass.

VCU senior guard Max Shugla scored a team-high 14 points while adding seven rebounds and four assists. Shulga was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Sophomore forward Tobi Lawal had 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Lawal went 9-of-11 from the free throw line.

Senior guard Zeb Jackson was the third Ram in double figures with 10 points.

Fordham (13-20) was led by Kyle Rose, who scored a game-high 19 points and three rebounds.

VCU’s defense keyed the run down the stretch, holding Fordham without a field goal for the final 6:26 of game action.

The Black and Gold scored 15 points at the free-throw line during that stretch despite not hitting a field goal for the final 8:41.

Neither team led by more than four points the entire second half. VCU trailed 54-50 with 9:35 remaining, but retook the lead with 4:44 left and never trailed again.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

