Valley residents: Local Boy Scouts to collect nonperishable food on doorsteps Nov. 11

Scouting for Food happens this weekend and next weekend.

Saturday, November 4, 2023 is Distribution Day when local Scout Troops from the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area and Virginia Headwaters Councils will place reminder door hangers in neighborhoods across the region.

November 11 is Collection Day when the Scouts return to community homes to collect food items from generous residents. The Scouts request that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 11 for pick up.

All food will be donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of more than 400 community partners.

High-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar and whole-grain non-perishable foods are most needed by the food bank. Glass containers will not be accepted.

The Scouts have collected 901,113 pounds of food since 2012 for the food bank, the equivalent of nearly 751,000 meals for neighbors living with food insecurity. Last year’s drive collected 48,149 pounds of food.

Scouts who participate in the annual food drive have the opportunity to earn a special patch by picking up food donations, reporting the weight and specifying the donation drop-off location.