Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Valentine’s Day sponsorship gifts allow ‘adoption’ of ambassador animals for holiday
Community, Local

Valentine’s Day sponsorship gifts allow ‘adoption’ of ambassador animals for holiday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Quality Stock Arts – stock.adobe.com)

The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro knows the way to the hearts of animal lovers for Valentine’s Day.

Caring for Critters allows your Valentine to adopt a Wildlife Center Ambassador and support the Center’s work with magnificent animals. An “adoption” packet is provided as a gift and includes a homemade Valentine’s card to your beloved and a Valentine’s picture of the animal you chose to adopt for them. The complete Ambassador profile, natural history information, and “certificate of adoption” comes with every Caring for Critters sponsorship.

Add a little extra something to your sponsorship gift and purchase the Center’s 2024 Ambassador wall calendar as an add-on for $15.00. The beautiful wall calendar features full-page photographs of ambassador animals and includes important events like ambassador anniversaries and wildlife holidays.

Valentine orders received by Tuesday, February 6, will be in the mail the following day. Orders received on Tuesday will mail Wednesday, etc. The last day to order to ensure the package is received in time for Valentine’s Day is Friday, February 9, 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia detention center staff under investigation for inmate contraband, preferential treatment
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

police emergency fire accident
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Campbell County

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police investigating Monday shooting that sent man to hospital

Chris Graham

An Albemarle County man is in the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night in the area of Bainbridge Street and Carlton Avenue in Charlottesville.

virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Opinion

Tracy Pyles: Augusta County leaders need to shut up and take their medicine

Contributors

The cancer that seems to exist in the moral fiber of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors has apparently metastasized into similar parts of the County Administrator and the County Attorney.

climate change
Climate, Politics, Health, US & World

The legacy of Donald McEachin: Legislation would protect low-income, Black communities

Rebecca Barnabi
Taylor Swift in concert in New York
Football, Politics, Sports

Newsmax host: Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce relationship is a Joe Biden psy-op

Chris Graham
Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Man reported missing may be linked to Virginia Beach 14th Street pier incident

Crystal Graham
job interview
Economy, US & World

Report: Unemployment rates by state continued to fluctuate as 2024 began

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status