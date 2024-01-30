Valentine’s Day sponsorship gifts allow ‘adoption’ of ambassador animals for holiday

The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro knows the way to the hearts of animal lovers for Valentine’s Day.

Caring for Critters allows your Valentine to adopt a Wildlife Center Ambassador and support the Center’s work with magnificent animals. An “adoption” packet is provided as a gift and includes a homemade Valentine’s card to your beloved and a Valentine’s picture of the animal you chose to adopt for them. The complete Ambassador profile, natural history information, and “certificate of adoption” comes with every Caring for Critters sponsorship.

Add a little extra something to your sponsorship gift and purchase the Center’s 2024 Ambassador wall calendar as an add-on for $15.00. The beautiful wall calendar features full-page photographs of ambassador animals and includes important events like ambassador anniversaries and wildlife holidays.

Valentine orders received by Tuesday, February 6, will be in the mail the following day. Orders received on Tuesday will mail Wednesday, etc. The last day to order to ensure the package is received in time for Valentine’s Day is Friday, February 9, 2024.