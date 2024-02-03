UVA Hoops Podcast: Everything you need to know about Virginia-Clemson

Virginia (16-5, 7-3 ACC) travels to Littlejohn Coliseum to face Clemson (14-6, 4-5 ACC) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Clemson looks good in terms of the metrics right now, but the Tigers looked better at this time last year, and still missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

You know they’re going to be up for this one, with a chance to get back to .500 in ACC play.

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the matchup and gives the keys to victory for the Virginia side, which is looking to keep pace with league leaders Duke and UNC.

