Home UVA Hoops Podcast: Everything you need to know about Virginia-Clemson
Basketball, Sports

UVA Hoops Podcast: Everything you need to know about Virginia-Clemson

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris acc basketballVirginia (16-5, 7-3 ACC) travels to Littlejohn Coliseum to face Clemson (14-6, 4-5 ACC) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Clemson looks good in terms of the metrics right now, but the Tigers looked better at this time last year, and still missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

You know they’re going to be up for this one, with a chance to get back to .500 in ACC play.

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the matchup and gives the keys to victory for the Virginia side, which is looking to keep pace with league leaders Duke and UNC.

Stories referenced in the podcast

Listen

YouTube

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

