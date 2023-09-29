UVA Health expands services with robot-assisted surgery at Culpeper Medical Center

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center has expanded its surgical services to include robotic-assisted surgery with the implementation of a new robotic-assisted surgical system.

Robotic-assisted surgeries are minimally invasive, and offer patients less pain during recovery, lower risk of infection, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays and smaller scars.

“Providing robotic-assisted surgical care to our patients greatly improves their recovery and allows them to return to living their healthiest lives sooner,” Dr. Leonardo Espinel, general surgery at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, said. “The expansion of our surgical program demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that allows our patients to recover faster and with less pain.”

The new robot allows the medical center to further invest in the benefits and outcomes of robotic-assisted surgery. Patients can now receive innovative treatments locally without needing a referral or having to travel to another facility.

The robotic-assisted surgical system will be used in Culpeper for abdominal surgeries that include, but are not limited to, gallbladder conditions, abdominal wall and inguinal hernias, hiatal hernias, acid reflux surgery, stomach and esophagus surgery and bowel surgery (including colon, small bowel, and rectum).

“I’m thrilled that UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center now has robotic-assisted surgery,” Donna Staton, chief operations officer at UVA Health, said. “Keeping our patients in their community for all of their care is an important part of UVA Health’s strategic goal to provide access to the highest-quality and safest care to our community.”