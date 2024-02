Virginia Football announced on Monday a 2026 date with Delaware, which is beginning its two-year transition from FCS to FBS this year.

The game is on the 2026 schedule for Sept. 26, per a release from UVA Athletics.

Delaware is making the move to Conference USA in 2025, and will be a full FBS member in the 2026 season.

The Delaware game is one of three non-conference games on the UVA schedule for 2026.

The ‘Hoos travel to Notre Dame on Oct. 17, and host Norfolk State on Nov. 21.