UVA basketball alum Trey Murphy III added to USA Basketball Select Team roster
UVA basketball alum Trey Murphy III added to USA Basketball Select Team roster

Chris Graham
trey murphy uva clemson
Trey Murphy throws down two points as Virginia runs away from Clemson, 85-50. Photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.

UVA basketball alum Trey Murphy III is on the roster for the USA Basketball Select Team that will train with the USA Basketball National Team as it prepares for 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Murphy is entering his third NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans, who took him in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

TM3 put up big numbers for the Pels in 2022-2023, averaging 14.5 points per game while coming thisclose to being a 50/40/90 guy – shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, 40.6 percent from three and 90.5 percent from the free-throw line.

The 6’8” 3-and-D also got some attention for his runner-up finish in the dunk contest at All-Star Weekend.

Murphy played one season at Virginia, averaging 11.3 points per game in 2020-2021 after transferring from Rice following his sophomore year.

The Select Team roster for 2023 has some guys on it that you assume will be in the mix down the road for a call-up to the National Team – with names like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Chet Holmgren, Keegan Murray.

The Select Team will be coached by Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, with his assistants being Jim Boylen (Indiana Pacers) and Matt Painter (Purdue).

The Select Team will train daily with the USA Men’s National Team from Aug. 3-6 in Las Vegas.

“We are confident that our USA Men’s Select Team will do a great job helping prepare the men’s national team for the 2023 Men’s FIBA World Cup,” said Grant Hill, the managing director of the USA Basketball National Team. “We have a good mix of young NBA players and those who helped us qualify for the World Cup, all of whom will play a huge role in our success in Manila, as we continue to develop the national team pipeline for years to come.”

