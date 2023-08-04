Countries
UVA baseball will open 2024 season in Florida at the Jax College Baseball Classic
UVA baseball will open 2024 season in Florida at the Jax College Baseball Classic

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA baseball will open the 2024 season in Jacksonville in the inaugural Jax College Baseball Classic set to take place at 121 Financial Ballpark on Feb. 23-25.

The Cavaliers, coming off an appearance in the 2023 College World Series, will play Auburn, Iowa and Wichita State in the three-day, round-robin format.

121 Financial Ballpark, formally Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, is the home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Tickets can be purchased on a day-by-day basis that includes both games or as a weekend package in select seating sections with both reserved and general admission seating options available. Tickets are available now at jaxcbc.com.

2024 Jax College Baseball Classic Schedule

Friday, Feb. 23

Wichita State vs Virginia – 2:00 p.m.

Iowa vs Auburn – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Auburn vs Wichita State – 12:00 p.m.

Virginia vs Iowa – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Wichita State vs Iowa – 12:00 p.m.

Virginia vs Auburn – 4:00 p.m.

*Home team is listed second

