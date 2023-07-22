Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
UVA alum Jayden Gardner, who twice owned Paolo Banchero, signs pro contract with Belgian team
Sports

UVA alum Jayden Gardner, who twice owned Paolo Banchero, signs pro contract with Belgian team

Chris Graham
Published date:
jayden gardner
Photo: ACC/N. Redmond

UVA Basketball alum Jayden Gardner has signed his first pro contract, inking a deal with the Kortrijk Spurs, a team in the BNXT League in Belgium and the Netherlands.

It’s a relatively new league, formed in 2021, with 20 teams – 11 in Belgium, nine in the Netherlands – playing in mostly D2- and D3-sized venues.

Kortrijk, for instance, plays its home games at Sportcampus Lange Munte, capacity 2,400.

jayden gardner paolo banchero
Photo: UVA Athletics

So, no, not the bright lights and big city (Kortrijk’s population: 79,000), but it’s a start for Gardner, whose agent, surprisingly, couldn’t find even Gardner a gig in the NBA Summer League.

Gardner, an undersized power forward at 6’6”, will need to transition from being a spot-up shooter in the post to being more like fellow UVA alum Anthony Gill, who was a solid post player for Tony Bennett in the mid-2010s, played several years in far-flung locales like Turkey and Russia, remaking himself into a 3-and-D guy before landing a job in the NBA with the Washington Wizards in 2020.

Gardner’s shooting in the mid-range would seem to suggest that he could develop into a perimeter threat, and the faster pace to the game in Europe will probably push him in that direction anyway.

He’s already got the D part of 3-and-D down – remember how he owned the 2022 #1 pick, Paolo Banchero, holding Banchero, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year, to single digits twice – nine points on 3-of-9 shooting in an upset win in Durham, eight points on 2-of-13 shooting in a narrow loss at JPJ.

JG might need to lose a few pounds from his listed 246 to be able to move around better on the perimeter, but that shouldn’t be a problem.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Update: Albemarle County man charged with two counts of murder in Friday parking lot shooting
2 ‘All about agriculture’: Sen. Kaine roundtable discusses China, international trade, labor
3 UVA alum Jayden Gardner, who twice owned Paolo Banchero, signs pro contract with Belgian team
4 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Wilkins, Bundalo, Knueppel
5 Liberty picked second in preseason Conference USA football poll

Latest News

Charles Munoz De Jesus
Local

Update: Albemarle County man charged with two counts of murder in Friday parking lot shooting

Chris Graham
job interview
Business, Virginia

Post COVID, Virginians have returned to the workforce; unemployment below national rate

Crystal Graham

More Virginians are employed this year compared to last year – with more than 23,000 more people with jobs in June. In total, there are 201,472 more Virginians employed since January 2022.

electric smart meter on brick
Virginia

Dominion seeks SCC approval to charge customers who opt out of smart meters

Crystal Graham

The State Corporation Commission is doing a biennial review of Dominion Energy Virginia – analyzing base rates as well as terms and conditions. As part of the review, the public is invited to weigh in on proposed changes.

norfolk
Virginia

Norfolk Police arrest second man in July 3 shooting that left a man dead

Chris Graham
soccer ball on field
Sports

UVA women’s soccer adds top class of 2022 recruit Kathryn Kelly off transfer portal

Chris Graham
china
Columns, Politics

APB: China’s faltering economy and its implications

Mel Gurtov
mega millions lottery tickets
U.S. News

Mega Millions jackpot increases to $820M; next drawing Tuesday night

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy