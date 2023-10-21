Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Utility work on Route 29 to impact traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday
Police, Virginia

Utility work on Route 29 to impact traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

A contractor for American Electric power company will be conducting “slow roll” operations to accommodate utility work on Route 29 in Amherst County this week.

The work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. If necessary, operations will continue on to Thursday.

This work will be taking place near Route 604 (Bob White Road).

During this period, look out for the crews, and watch your speed. Crews will provide time between slow rolls for queued traffic to clear.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top Sports

1 Elliott’s message ahead of game at #10 UNC: ‘This is what you dream about’
2 Kitchings, Rudzinski discuss challenges Virginia faces with #10 North Carolina
3 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
4 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
5 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Latest News

norfolk virginia beach
Police, Virginia

Shoplifting suspect arrested on attempted murder charge after firing at Virginia Beach PD officer

Chris Graham
domestic violence
Op/Eds & Columns, Police, Politics, U.S. & World

Rob Okun: There is no vaccine for domestic violence. Not yet.

Rob Okun

For many, the history of mass shootings in the U.S. began with Columbine in 1999.

outdoor faucet
Virginia, Weather

Freeze Watch in effect Sunday night through Monday morning in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are possible Monday morning from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

ben cline
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline is now denouncing the Republican swamp

Gene Zitver
glenn youngkin
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin touts job growth in Virginia, doesn’t tout how much is the government

Chris Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Streets surrounding Market Street Park to close at 10:30 tonight

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local, Roads

Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 23-27

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy