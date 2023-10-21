Utility work on Route 29 to impact traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday

A contractor for American Electric power company will be conducting “slow roll” operations to accommodate utility work on Route 29 in Amherst County this week.

The work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. If necessary, operations will continue on to Thursday.

This work will be taking place near Route 604 (Bob White Road).

During this period, look out for the crews, and watch your speed. Crews will provide time between slow rolls for queued traffic to clear.