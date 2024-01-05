Countries
USPS mail delivery delays affect Augusta County residents’ ability to pay taxes on time

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
United States Postal Service
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

Several Augusta County government departments have noticed mail delivery delays through the United States Postal Service since November 2023.

The county Treasurer’s Office recently fielded calls from residents who mailed personal property and real estate tax payments on or before December 5, 2023, when payments are due. The residents are concerned that checks for tax payments have not cleared their bank accounts.

The departments report they continue to receive tax payments delayed by USPS mail service, however, payments postmarked on or before December 5, 2023 will be classified as on time and processed without late penalties or interest. Payments not received will become delinquent and penalty and interest applied on January 31, 2024.

The Treasurer’s Office is diligent to process checks quickly, usually on the day they arrive. Residents are asked to remain patient if they know they mailed their check on time. The office will work with each taxpayer individually to determine evidence of a mailed payment and process them accordingly. Penalty and interest will be applied to any payments presented in-person now because they are after the due date but penalty and interest paid will be refunded on all accounts for which payment was mailed and postmarked on or before December 5, 2023.

Residents who have not yet paid taxes or are unsure of whether or not a payment was made may contact the Treasurer’s Office to make arrangements by calling 540-245-5660 or emailing [email protected].

Residents are encouraged in the future to use online payment options to pay taxes, which is fee-free and available online.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

