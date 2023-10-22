Countries
USGS: Second earthquake in one week in Virginia; this one stronger than first
Local, Weather

USGS: Second earthquake in one week in Virginia; this one stronger than first

Crystal Graham
Published date:
earthquake seismograph weather
(© Andrey VP – stock.adobe.com)

Residents of Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro were woken up in the middle of the night due to loud noise again. For the second time in a week, an earthquake was the cause.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, the 4:10 a.m. earthquake Sunday morning in Augusta County measured 2.4 magnitude and had a depth of 3.5 km.

The first earthquake occurred on Oct. 15 at 6:19 p.m. and registered as a 2.2 magnitude earthquake. Residents also reported several aftershocks following the first quake.

Small earthquakes are uncommon in Virginia as a whole. However, there have been roughly 100 earthquakes in the last 23 years throughout the state, according to the USGS. Most register under 3.0 magnitude.

However, Mineral, Va., has been the site of higher magnitude quakes with one registering 4.5 and one registering 5.8 in 2011.

In the last 10 years, smaller earthquakes have also been registered in Louisa, Deerfield, Forest and Verona.

