Unknown noise solved: USGS reports 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Virginia

The U.S. Geological Survey website shows that the sound heard yesterday at 6:19 p.m. in southern Augusta County registered as a 2.2 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake was located 2 kilometers NW of Stuarts Draft, according to USGS.

The depth was shown as 2.4 kilometers.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release this afternoon indicating that it received several calls reported a possible explosion, but the department did not find the source of the noise.

There were no injuries, property damage or power outages reported, according to the ACSO.

Related story

Loud noises heard in southern Augusta County Sunday; cause not found