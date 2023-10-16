Countries
Unknown noise solved: USGS reports 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Virginia
Local, Weather

Unknown noise solved: USGS reports 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:

usgs screenshotThe U.S. Geological Survey website shows that the sound heard yesterday at 6:19 p.m. in southern Augusta County registered as a 2.2 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake was located 2 kilometers NW of Stuarts Draft, according to USGS.

The depth was shown as 2.4 kilometers.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release this afternoon indicating that it received several calls reported a possible explosion, but the department did not find the source of the noise.

There were no injuries, property damage or power outages reported, according to the ACSO.

