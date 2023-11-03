Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Update: Virginia State Police identify two victims in deadly crash on I-64
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Update: Virginia State Police identify two victims in deadly crash on I-64

Crystal Graham
Published date:
interstate 64
(© spiritofamerica – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police have identified the two people who died Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

Anastasya Farris, 41, of Quinton, Va., and Savanah Grace Atkins-Reith, 29, were both killed in the crash.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 5:15 p.m. at the 202 mile marker on Nov. 1.

According to VSP, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic westbound I-64. The Elantra then struck the rear driver’s side of a 2010 Lexus RX350 and then continued on to strike a 2023 Infinity QX60 head on.

The driver of the Elantra, Farris, and the front seat passenger, Atkins-Reith, were both killed in the crash. They were both wearing a seatbelt.

The rear seat passenger, Amber Gracena Curtis, 36, was taken to VCU Medical Center for surgery. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Lexus, Valencia Nero, 55, of Richmond, and the driver of the Infiniti, Gary Ring, 57, of Port Richey, Fla., were also transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. They were both wearing seatbelts.

This crash remains under investigation.

Related story

Two dead in three-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 64 in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
2 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
3 Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student
4 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced
5 AI gone wrong: False news stories visible on Microsoft homepage are automated

Latest News

broadband internet
Govt & Politics, Schools, Tech, Virginia

Federal grant funding to provide more than $2M for distance learning services in rural Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
election security Virginia
Govt & Politics, Virginia

Virginia election security strengthened through efforts of college students across the state

Crystal Graham

Virginia voters may cast their votes with even more confidence this election season thanks to efforts from Virginia Cyber Navigator college interns.

job interview
Economy, Virginia

PGT Innovations to invest $54.3M in Virginia facility, create 659 jobs

Crystal Graham

A window, door and garage door company will invest $54.3 million to establish a new glass manufacturing operation in Prince George County.

Virginia State Police special agent vehicle
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police special agent shot Thursday in Petersburg: No suspects

Crystal Graham
judge banging gavel in courtroom
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Fort Lee bribery scandal leads to prison terms for Virginia couple, Missouri man

Crystal Graham
cm punk
Podcasts, Pro Wrestling, Sports

What if it’s CM Punk under the devil mask? Bully Ray: ‘It would be sheer genius’

Chris Graham
trick or treating
Football, Sports

Robert Griffin III’s neighbors tried to get his kids to pay for their Halloween candy

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy