Update: Virginia State Police identify two victims in deadly crash on I-64

Virginia State Police have identified the two people who died Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

Anastasya Farris, 41, of Quinton, Va., and Savanah Grace Atkins-Reith, 29, were both killed in the crash.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 5:15 p.m. at the 202 mile marker on Nov. 1.

According to VSP, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic westbound I-64. The Elantra then struck the rear driver’s side of a 2010 Lexus RX350 and then continued on to strike a 2023 Infinity QX60 head on.

The driver of the Elantra, Farris, and the front seat passenger, Atkins-Reith, were both killed in the crash. They were both wearing a seatbelt.

The rear seat passenger, Amber Gracena Curtis, 36, was taken to VCU Medical Center for surgery. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Lexus, Valencia Nero, 55, of Richmond, and the driver of the Infiniti, Gary Ring, 57, of Port Richey, Fla., were also transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. They were both wearing seatbelts.

This crash remains under investigation.

