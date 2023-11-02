Countries
Home Two dead in three-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 64 in Virginia
Police, Virginia

Two dead in three-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 64 in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
interstate 64
(© spiritofamerica – stock.adobe.com)

Two people are dead and three are injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 at the 202 mile marker in Henrico County.

The accident occurred at 5:15 p.m. this evening.

Virginia State Police report that a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic on westbound I-64. The Elantra then struck the rear driver’s side of a 2010 Lexus RX350. It then continued on to strike a 2023 Infinity QX60 head on.

The crash is under investigation.

Names of the deceased will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

