Two dead in three-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 64 in Virginia

Two people are dead and three are injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 at the 202 mile marker in Henrico County.

The accident occurred at 5:15 p.m. this evening.

Virginia State Police report that a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic on westbound I-64. The Elantra then struck the rear driver’s side of a 2010 Lexus RX350. It then continued on to strike a 2023 Infinity QX60 head on.

The crash is under investigation.

Names of the deceased will be released pending notification of next of kin.